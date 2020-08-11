The Travel Corporation Announces $300 Million Peace of Mind Promise
The Travel Corporation announced its “Peace of Mind Promise” on August 11 to increase travel advisor trust and transparency during the COVID-19 pandemic as the corporation celebrates its 100th anniversary.
The “Peace of Mind Promise” shares financial information that would otherwise be withheld from the public and hopes to strengthen bonds through these uncertain times.
The Travel Corporation owns 44 different vacation brands, one of which is Red Carnation Hotels, recently named the fourth top hotel brand in the world by Travel+Leisure magazine. Red Carnation Hotels announced fixed assets of more than $300 million as of December 31, 2019.
“As The Travel Corporation celebrates our 100th Year Anniversary, we continue to be a very stable and solvent company. Our 'Peace of Mind Promise' gives the reassurance to our loyal Travel Advisors and their clients that their monies for future travel are safe and this goes beyond our commitment to having a memorable holiday with us,” said Brett Tollman, Chief Executive of The Travel Corporation. “The guest experience is always at the heart of TTC and we have further enhanced our well-being protocols and added our brand-new Well-being Director positions as we look forward to warmly welcoming back each and every guest on a future trip,” he concluded.
The Travel Corporation has also announced more flexible booking options, not just for during the pandemic but also for after. This includes a refundable $99 deposit and free changes up to 30 days before travel. Clients can pick new dates or destinations without penalty on the land portion of their trips.
