The Travel Corporation Launches 5-Year Sustainability Strategy

Tour Operator Janeen Christoff September 24, 2020

Globe On Moss In Forest
PHOTO: The Travel Corporation builds on its commitment to sustainability. (RomoloTavani/ iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Travel Corporation (TTC) has used this difficult time during the pandemic to redouble its commitment to sustainable and regenerative tourism and, ahead of World Tourism Day, the company has launched “How We Tread Right (HWTR),” a new five-year sustainability strategy that includes 11 goals to advance TTC’s efforts to address climate change, overtourism and animal welfare.

With this announcement comes the launch of Make Travel Matter (MTM) Experiences, which is a tool by which the company can measure each experience against criteria, taking direction from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The tool allows TTC brands, including Insight Vacations, Trafalgar, Contiki, Luxury Gold and Red Carnation Hotels, to find and create experiences by the positive impact they have on destinations and the way in which those experiences directly advance the UN’s SDGs.

The MTM E-Assessment tool has been endorsed by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and identifies the UN Global Goals a particular experience meets. Experiences must meet the criteria associated with at least one Global Goal in order to be labeled a Make Travel Matter Experience and can advance up to two Global Goals.

The Travel Corporation has committed to integrating at least one Make Travel Matter Experience on 50 percent of all itineraries by 2025.

To launch this new tool, TTC has enlisted the help of its ambassadors, Celine Cousteau, activist and filmmaker; Sarain Fox, Indigenous storyteller and activist and Ami Vitale, National Geographic photographer. They share how travel has impacted their lives on TreadRight’s YouTube channel.

“Our comprehensive How We Tread Right strategy is the progressive commitment to sustainability and the planet that TTC and our travel brands must make right now to achieve our 11 goals and be accountable for our impact,” said Brett Tollman, chief executive of TTC. “Never before has our industry been faced with so many challenges, many of which are directly tied to the heavy environmental footprint on the planet. At TTC, we believe that sustainability is critical to the return of our business post-COVID-19.”

