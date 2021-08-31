Trafalgar, Brendan Vacations, Costsaver and Contiki Extend Vaccine Requirement
Trafalgar, Brendan Vacations, Costsaver and Contiki have extended their vaccine mandates.
Travelers will need to be fully vaccinated, and a booster may be required for trips through December 31, 2022. Guests must be able to show documented proof of an approved COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca Vaxzervria or Johnson & Johnson), with the final dose administered at least 14 days prior to the start of their trip.
The announcement comes after the European Union passed non-binding guidance for the 27-nation bloc to remove the U.S. from a list of countries whose citizens can visit without additional coronavirus restrictions, such as quarantine and testing requirements.
The announcement of the extension of the vaccine requirement comes just one day before Trafalgar, Brendan Vacations, Costsaver and Contiki's original mandate goes into effect.
“The wellbeing of our guests is our top priority,” said Melissa da Silva, US President of Trafalgar, Contiki, Brendan Vacations and Costsaver in a statement when the original vaccine requirement was announced. “With many of the countries we travel to now requiring proof of vaccination to enter museums, restaurants, and historical sites, our new requirement will ensure that our guests are not only protected but also enjoy their vacation as seamlessly as possible.”
Guests will continue to be expected to comply with specific requirements imposed by airlines and/or governments.
