ABC Global Services Acquires CCRA

WHY IT RATES: ABC and CCRA together are able to support travel companies with a variety of services as the industry recovers from 2020's major setback. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
ABC Global Services is pleased to announce that it is acquiring the assets of CCRA (The Travel Commerce Network) in an integration of the two largest providers of hotel content and travel agency services.
Combined, the two organizations will prove mutually beneficial to their Travel Management Company (TMC) and agency clients by providing an unparalleled level of travel and hospitality products and personalized service administered by the industry’s best account management team. They also will offer unmatched opportunities for their hotel partners to grow revenue across a broad range of travel segments.
“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with the entire CCRA team and welcome their clients and supplier partners into our joint family,” said Eric Altschul, CEO of ABC Global Services. “Together, we truly offer a value proposition that is second to none, enabling clients and suppliers to benefit from a single partner that can service all of their needs.”
Dic Marxen, President and CEO of CCRA, added, “Bringing together the largest corporate and leisure programs is an opportunity for our joint team to deliver ever-increasing value to our agency clients and hotel partners in an unprecedented way.”
Thanks to this meaningful and timely partnership, ABC and CCRA are now able to present hoteliers with one-stop shopping and the highest return on investment at a time when the hotel community needs it most. For 2021, ABC and CCRA will offer all existing and new hotel partners reduced participation fees, marketing inclusions, package discounts and increased distribution opportunities all designed to help the industry recover from the impact of COVID-19.
As TMC and agency business rebounds, ABC and CCRA are able to support these companies with a variety of services to help improve profitability, client satisfaction and savings, including:
—Premier Global Hotel Program: the largest and most diverse hotel content providing tens of thousands of discounts, amenities, hot deals and commission specials from over 50,000 hotels globally
—Air Program: the largest air program providing the most competitive discounts and commissions on more than 40 international airlines
—24/7 After Hours Service: the premier provider of after-hours service for agencies and Corporate Travel Departments (CTDs)
—Global Supplier Network: international suppliers bringing amazing content, discounts and huge commissions to all agency distribution channels
—ezBookPro: online booking tool providing significantly discounted rates not available to the public
—HotelCONNEX: a division that enables TMCs to offer their clients competitive hotel consulting and sourcing services
—TRUE Code: accreditation and superior commission levels
—UpClose and PowerSolutions: conferences across North America that enable in-person connections between agents, hoteliers and other suppliers
—Event and Meeting Planning: premier provider of full-service meeting logistics, so TMC and agency partners can manage the travel while we manage everything else
—Account Management: the only provider with a dedicated account management team supporting clients in their delivery of savings and client services
