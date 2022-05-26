Applications Now Open for Future Leaders in Travel Retreat
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke May 26, 2022
TravelAge West is now accepting travel advisor applications for this year's Future Leaders in Travel Retreat scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos in Los Cabos, Mexico from August 28-31, 2022.
A fresh event designed for the next generation, Future Leaders aims to connect travel buyers and sellers between the ages of 22 and 37, helping them develop relationships and discover new and better ways to sell travel. The four-day event will allow participating travel advisors and suppliers to come together, learn and grow through one-on-one meetings, collaborative content sessions, outdoor activities and social events.
To be considered for the Future Leaders in Travel Retreat, travel advisors must provide details on annual bookings and industry experience as well as an industry reference with contact details.
Travel advisors can submit their applications at futureleadersintravel.com.
"The team couldn't be more excited to start reviewing applications and learning about this year's participants," Jacquie Hurst, Director of Trade Recruitment & Engagement, Travel Weekly & TravelAge West Events, said in a statement. "Since the event's launch in 2018 we've been incredibly impressed by the young talent in our industry. It's inspiring to see what they've already accomplished and where they have their sights set for the future."
Participating suppliers at this year's event include a plethora of leading airlines, cruise lines, destinations, hotel and resort brands and tour operators, among others. Click here to view an updated 2022 supplier list and click here to view the 2021 participants who have been selected as Guides for this year's event.
For more information or to apply to attend, visit futureleadersintravel.com.
