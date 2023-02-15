ASTA Accepting Nominations for 'Entrepreneur' and 'Travel Advisor' of the Year Awards
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is now accepting nominations for its annual "Entrepreneur of the Year" and "Travel Advisor of the Year" awards.
ASTA is encouraging the public to submit nominations for themselves or other deserving individuals in both categories over the next month. Both winners will be announced at the upcoming ASTA Global Convention taking place May 2-4 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Travel Advisor of the Year award nominations can be submitted by March 15 while Entrepreneur of the Year award nominations can be submitted through March 20.
Five semi-finalists will be selected for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award before ASTA members will have the chance to vote online for their favorite contenders. From there, three finalists will advance to take the stage at the ASTA Global Convention this spring where they'll participate in a live competition for the $10,000 cash prize. During the event, each finalist will have five minutes to make their pitch to the audience before the live vote determines the winner.
Keep in mind that nominees for the annual Travel Advisor of the Year Award must be current ASTA members in order to be eligible to win.
"We are excited to recognize these outstanding individuals at ASTA Global Convention," said Zane Kerby, ASTA President and CEO, in a statement. "These awards are a way to celebrate the hard work, dedication and innovation of those who have made a positive impact in our industry. We encourage everyone to nominate deserving individuals for these awards."
