Last updated: 09:23 AM ET, Fri April 03 2020

ASTA Ramps Up Advocacy Efforts for COVID-19 Relief

Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Patrick Clarke April 03, 2020

Travel agents on Capitol Hill for ASTA Legislative Day 2019.
PHOTO: Travel agents on Capitol Hill for ASTA Legislative Day 2019. (photo courtesy ASTA)

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) continues to advocate for relief for advisors as the U.S. government implements the CARES Act in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The organization shared interim recommendations with members after the $2 trillion stimulus package was signed into law last month, including specific guidance for agencies with 500 or more employees and agencies with fewer than 500 employees as well as independent contractors.

Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Couple walking Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica

gallery icon Caribbean Destinations You Can Learn to Sell Through Travel...

U.S. Department of Treasury

ASTA Sends Letter to Treasury Secretary on Behalf of Travel...

Travel Agent
airplane with 2 blank boarding passes

Travel Advisors Come to the Rescue for Stranded Clients

Travel Agent
Money, income, travel agent

How the CARES Act Can Provide Relief to Travel Advisors

Travel Agent

ASTA also penned a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, offering assistance in the implementation of the CARES Act as it sets aside $25 billion in loans and loan guarantees for passenger air carriers; eligible businesses performing inspection, repair, replace, or overhaul services; and ticket agents. The latter is defined as "a person that as a principal or agent sells, offers for sale, negotiates for, or holds itself out as selling, providing, or arranging for air transportation."

Additionally, the group is advocating for advisors with airlines, urging carriers to clarify ticket refund and exchange procedures for all travelers and advise customers who booked through an agency to contact their advisor to process refunds and exchanges. ASTA is also asking that all airline tickets be made fully refundable rather than simply credited for future travel, among other requests.

"For weeks, travel advisors have been working around the clock, getting clients home from far-flung places, rebooking postponed dream holidays, and assisting companies who are postponing and canceling meetings and events," said Zane Kerby, ASTA President & CEO, in a statement. "This is what your trade association was built for, and ASTA is here to help you through this crisis. Our team of experts is working around the clock to get you to the front of the line for any and all relief options. We encourage you to plan now for the future success of your business, and our industry."

Travel advisors can visit ASTA.org/COVID19member for specific information and resources regarding how to access relief under the CARES Act.

For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), United States

For more Travel Agent News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Searching for airfare.

Agents, Customers, Congress Frustrated Over Airline Refund...

gallery icon Caribbean Destinations You Can Learn to Sell Through Travel Agent Academy

Sandals Resorts Sends Message to Travel Advisors, Agents

Become an Autism Certified Travel Professional Today

Travel Advisors Come to the Rescue for Stranded Clients

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS