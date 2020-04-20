Atlas Ocean Voyages Will Pay Travel Agents Now for Mid-2021 Reservations
Travel Agent Theresa Norton April 20, 2020
Atlas Ocean Voyages plans to unveil its 2021-22 Antarctica season early, on May 4, to give travel advisors a chance to earn gift cards now.
“Travel advisors have always been an indispensable partner for cruise lines and now, they need our support more than ever,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Atlas Ocean Voyages created “Get Paid Now” to support our valued travel advisor community as we navigate these unprecedented times.”
The “Get Paid Now” program awards travel agents with up to $750 per deposited booking, and their clients receive up to $2,000 in savings.
Atlas Ocean is a new, all-inclusive luxury expedition company that plans to launch its first ship, the ice-class, 196-passenger World Navigator, in mid-2021. The inaugural Antarctic season will begin in November 2021. The company is a member of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators.
“Get Paid Now” is applicable for all Atlas Ocean Voyages’ itineraries, including the inaugural 2021-22 Antarctica season, and is combinable with all current company promotions. For every booking with deposit, travel advisors will receive a $750 gift card per suite now, a $500 gift card per Horizon and Veranda stateroom, and a 15 percent commission.
Their clients get $1,000 savings plus free business-class air travel per suite guest or $500 savings and free economy-class air for Horizon- or Veranda-stateroom guest. Also, free changes to any itinerary are allowed before March 31, 2022.
Agents who would like to register as an Atlas Ocean Voyages advisor can do so by clicking here.
