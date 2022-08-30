Azamara Celebrates Travel Advisors With Bonus Commission, Sweepstakes Entry
Travel Agent Azamara Laurie Baratti August 30, 2022
Independent, upmarket cruise line Azamara has just announced a special new incentive program, featuring special offers for its travel partners, as part of its ‘Azamara Advisors Appreciation’ celebration this fall.
From September 1 through October 31, 2022, the cruise line, which specializes in 'Destinations Immersion', is offering travel advisors an added Bonus Commission of five percent for all bookings made on any of its Europe 2023 voyages. A special Sweepstakes contest will also offer travel partners the chance to win the grand prize of a 2023 Europe voyage for themselves.
These autumn incentives arrive in addition to Azamara’s recent announcement that it has extended its commission protection program to apply to all sailings through December 31, 2024.
“Our travel partners have played a key role in Azamara’s recent growth and return to service, and we want to show our gratitude for their support in the most tangible way,” said Michelle Lardizabal, Chief Sales Officer at Azamara. “As we head into the Europe booking season, we are pleased to offer this bonus commission and sweepstakes opportunity as a token of our sincere appreciation.”
‘Azamara Advisors Appreciation’ Incentive Offers Include:
Bonus Commission:
For every ‘Europe 2023 Voyages’ booking that travel advisors make throughout September and October, an additional five-percent Bonus Commission will automatically be added to their current level of earned commission.
— The special incentive program applies to FIT bookings for travel during Azamara’s Europe 2023 season, which are scheduled to set sail from March 11, 2023 – November 14, 2023.
— In order to qualify for the extra five-percent Bonus Commission, all guests must be named in the reservation and a full deposit paid before the promotional period ends on October 31, 2022.
— As laid out under the Appreciation offer’s detailed terms and conditions, it can be combined with the Double Upgrade Offer, exclusive Travel partners OBC promotions, Back to Benefits, Onboard booking savings, Azamara Circle Quarterly Savings, National Account Hosted Programs and Solo Rates. However, unless otherwise stated, the offer is not combinable with Last Minute Voyages, Closed Rates, Net Rates and Groups.
‘Azamara Advisors Appreciation’ Sweepstakes:
Each Europe 2023 Voyages trip that advisors book during the months of September and October will automatically equal one entry into the Sweepstakes drawing for a chance to win the grand prize of a 2023 Europe cruise. The complete official Sweepstakes rules are available via Azamara’s Travel Partner Portal.
Commission Protection Extension:
Azamara will continue to protect travel advisors’ base commissions on sailings scheduled for departure through December 31, 2024. In the event of a cancellation, travel partners will also be afforded the opportunity to earn a commission on their client’s future bookings when they redeem the correlating Future Cruise Credit.
