Carnival Cruise Line Expands Travel Advisor Tours and Seminars at Sea for 2020
Travel Agent Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke January 21, 2020
Carnival Cruise Line is giving travel advisors more opportunities than ever before to experience the award-winning cruise line in 2020.
Carnival has increased the number of ship tours by 25 percent to 200 and has nearly doubled seminar at sea sailings to 17 this year. Tours will be focused on Carnival's newest products, including Carnival Panorama in early 2020, Carnival Radiance this summer and Mardi Gras in the fall. However, visits will be hosted on all 27 ships in the fleet.
The ship tours, which are hosted by a Carnival business development manager or director, are free and include lunch on board.
Participating advisors will be guided through staterooms, public rooms and deck areas. Meanwhile, specially priced seminars at sea are more immersive, allowing advisors to attend onboard training sessions while sailing as a guest and experiencing shipboard activities, facilities and amenities.
"The best way to sell Carnival is to see Carnival, which is why we are committed to getting more travel advisors onboard our ships this year," said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing, in a statement accompanying Tuesday's announcement. "If you’ve never been on one of our ships or haven’t been on one lately, this is the best way to see the latest Carnival innovations. A seminar at sea will immerse you in every aspect of the Carnival vacation experience which is a tremendous selling tool."
Travel advisors interested in taking a tour or seminar can register at GoCCL.com or contact their Carnival business development manager.
