Celebrity Cruises Recognizes Year's Top Travel Agencies and Advisors
Wrapping up a transformative year for the cruise industry, Celebrity Cruises is recognizing industry excellence with the announcement of its 2022 Top Travel Agency Advisor Awards.
Top performing North American travel partners are being honored for their overall business growth, continuous partnership support and innovative marketing efforts to increase consumer awareness.
“The Celebrity brand is living up to its mantra of ‘making the comeback stronger than the setback’ thanks to the never-ending passion and hard work of our amazing travel agency partners and travel advisors,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, Senior Vice President, Sales, The Americas, Celebrity Cruises. “Together we’ve built incredible momentum and we couldn’t be more excited for all that the new year holds, especially as we prepare to launch yet another stunning resort-at-sea Edge® Series ship, Celebrity AscentSM. On behalf of the entire Celebrity Cruises team, I extend our heartfelt thanks to our travel advisor community and send best wishes for an amazing year in 2023!”
2022 travel partner award winners include:
–Chairman’s Award: Cruise Planners
–President’s Award: World Travel Holdings
–Consortia Partner of the Year: Travel Leaders
–Field Sales Account of the Year: Cruises and Tours Unlimited
–Strategic Account of the Year: Travel Planners International
–Online Partner of the Year: Crown Cruise Vacations
–Host Agency Account of the Year: Nexion LLC
–Franchise Network Account of the Year: CruiseOne/Dream Vacations
–Celebrity Cruises Rising Star of the Year: Harr Travel
–Corporate Meetings and Incentives Account of the Year: 3D Cruise Partners
–Inside Sales Account of the Year: Scott Grody Travel
–Canada Account of the Year: Nexion Canada LLC
–Central Region Account of the Year: KHM
–Northeast Region Account of the Year: The Cruise Web Inc
–Southeast Region Account of the Year: Cruise Planers Julie Irovando & Tawnee Sons
–West Region Account of the Year: Direct Travel
2022 was also marked by several significant milestones for Celebrity Cruises, all well-supported by trade partners – the inaugural year of the highly anticipated Celebrity Beyond, the exciting return of the entire Celebrity fleet into service, the unveiling of a new ‘Journey WonderFULL’ brand campaign, and record-breaking sales days on this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
