Celebrity Cruises Records Largest Booking Day Ever

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Patrick Clarke December 01, 2022

Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Solstice, Los Arco, Cabo
The Celebrity Solstice near Los Cabos' Los Arcos. (photo via Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Cruises is the latest cruise line to report record post-Thanksgiving bookings, recording the single largest booking day ever on Black Friday, followed by its strongest Cyber Monday in history.

The cruise line's holiday offer was the brand's biggest sale yet with discounts of up to 75 percent, onboard credits and airfare credits for European cruises.

The record-high sales come on the heels of Celebrity's launch of both a new "Journey WonderFULL" campaign and the Celebrity Beyond.

Nineteen-time World Champion and seven-time Olympic Medalist Simone Biles is the ship's godmother and the vessel also served as the backdrop for Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

"All of the recent exposure highlighting Celebrity’s innovative ship design and onboard offerings built incredible demand from consumers longing to experience the world in new ways and through a new level of relaxed luxury," Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said in a statement. "We saw demand across the full depth and breadth of our itinerary offerings around the globe and we can’t wait to take our guests to the world’s best places on the world’s best places, our Celebrity ships."

