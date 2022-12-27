Cruise Planners Increases Travel Advisor Efficiency With New Amenity Tracker Tool
Cruise Planners travel advisors will now be able to streamline and organize travel perks, promotions and amenities for specific travel suppliers and consortia partners with a new tool found within the booking engine CP Maxx, called Amenity Tracker.
The Amenity Tracker allows travel advisors to add the amenity type, assign dollar values and add special notes to their clients. Clients can then see the amenities on their invoices and in their myTrips accounts.
“This tool was an idea from one of our top producing advisors. It will save him and his team several hours and ensure that they are delivering all of the amenities that were promised to their clients at the time of booking,” said Brian Shultz, Cruise Planners’ chief information officer, in a statement.
Advisors can also run reporting using the tool for any date range for departures, removing the need for reviewing reservation comments or keeping spreadsheets.
“We rolled out several new tools out at our annual convention including our patent-pending trip planning tool LivePlanner and that was just the beginning of what we had in store,” added Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners. “With LivePlanner and Amenity Tracker, we are again delivering tools that help our advisors stand out from the competition and work more efficiently to have time to make more sales.”
