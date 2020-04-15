Cruise.com Offering Assistance to Travel Advisors During Pandemic
Travel Agent Donald Wood April 15, 2020
Travel agents and advisors have another advocate during the coronavirus outbreak, as Cruise.com announced its new Safe Harbor program.
Cruise.com’s new program will allow agencies and individual agents adversely affected by the viral pandemic to better manage their business cost structure and operational platforms.
Safe Harbor will offer access to booking technology, real-time reporting, complimentary training, a dedicated help team and assistance with marketing and analytics. Customers will also have the opportunity for customization or added offerings, which are all integrated through one brand.
“Based on the business platform you elect, Cruise.com may offer the program at no upfront cost to you,” Cruise.com President Anthony Hamawy said in a statement. “Cruise.com is not just an online travel agency but also a technology company with sophisticated tools. Our goal is to offer our help to any agent or agency that may need it.”
The Safe Harbor program provides a complete solution for independent travel agents and agencies looking for help as they navigate through these challenging times.
“Cruise.com is offering agencies an opportunity to connect through its platform and be supported by its staff,” Cruise.com Owner and CEO Gloria Bohan said in a statement. “Agencies in critical need can be provided everything from technology support to back office assistance to help to facilitate their bookings.”
“Agents will be provided with a home in our program and tools to help them succeed,” Bohan continued. “We want to help save our industry and protect independent travel agents and agencies.”
