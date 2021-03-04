CruiseOne, Cruises Inc. Advisors Receive OPAL Award for Women
In commemoration of Women’s History Month, Dream Vacations/CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. awarded CruiseOne franchisee Addie Edwards and Cruises Inc. independent vacation specialist Debra Duffy with its 2021 Outstanding Performance and Leadership Award (OPAL) for Women.
In addition to paying tribute to women for outstanding performance and leadership, the OPAL award also recognizes them for their activities with community and civic organizations. In 2021, it also celebrated women who overcame the hardships of the pandemic and thrived by revamping their businesses.
“2020 was a trying year and these two women found a way to continue giving back to the community and being a beacon of light for others,” said Debbie Fiorino, chief operating officer of CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. “The OPAL Award celebrates women’s accomplishments and contributions to helping others, and Addie and Deb epitomize what this recognition is all about.”
Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Edwards positively impacted her community as a board member of the Believe I Can Academy, a non-profit school for children with special needs, by helping to find a larger facility to accommodate the growing numbers of students unable to attend public schools due to closures from the pandemic.
Among other things, Edwards also served as a caregiver for the 93-year-old philanthropist Betty Lee, a founding member of Creative Women of Pinnacle Peak, which supports charities for women and children in need. “Edwards visited Lee weekly, did her grocery shopping and helped navigate the many constraints involved in obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine,” CruiseOne said.
Duffy, who is based in Palisades Park, N.J., is an environmentalist involved with PopCorn Park Zoo, a sanctuary for abused and rescued animals in Forked River, N.J. She is also a volunteer with CoCoRaHS, a group that observes, measures and maps precipitation in their communities.
As a former member of the Palisades Park Environmental Commission, Duffy was named the Bergen County Volunteer of the Year for her work with recycling programs, infrastructure enhancements and planting trees.
Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. are part of World Travel Holdings.
