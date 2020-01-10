Crystal Cruises Offers Travel Advisor Drawing for Free Cruises
Crystal Cruises is offering travel agents a chance at 30 free cruises for bookings on 13 Europe cruises on the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Serenity.
Crystal said this Travel Advisor Appreciation incentive also helps thank agents for their years of support as the company kicks off its 30th Anniversary and a new decade.
For each new booking made on select voyages, travel advisors will automatically be entered into a drawing to win one of 30 complimentary cruises for two.
“We are celebrating 30 years as the leading choice for luxury travelers around the world in large part because of the loyal partnership and support of the travel advisor community,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales. “Since the very beginning, they have been our greatest ambassadors and continue to be trusted experts for our guests.
The incentive spans the duration of the current Book Now Savings booking window, from Jan. 9 to March 4, 2020, which offers savings for early bookings.
The select voyages on the Crystal Serenity include April 21, 12 nights, Rome to Monte Carlo; May 3, 7 nights, Monte Carlo to Venice; May 10, 12 nights, Venice to Barcelona; May 31, 7 nights, Rome to Venice; June 14, 12 nights, Athens to Barcelona; July 3, 7 nights, Rome to Monte Carlo; July 10, 9 nights, Monte Carlo to Venice; July 31, 9 nights, Rome to Barcelona; Aug. 9, 7 nights, Barcelona to Monte Carlo; Aug. 16, 7 nights, Monte Carlo to Rome; Aug 23, 7 nights, Rome to Barcelona; and Aug. 30, 13 nights, Barcelona to Québec City. The eligible Crystal Symphony sailing is a 13-night cruise departing Aug. 19 from Amsterdam to Barcelona.
Drawings for the 30 free cruises will be held in early May with prize cruises sailing in June, July and August. Winning travel advisors and their guests will be confirmed for their voyage (up to a Deluxe Stateroom with Verandah) on Crystal Symphony or Crystal Serenity. The Travel Advisor Appreciation giveaway incentive is not applicable in select countries.
