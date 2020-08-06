Disney World Launches New Travel Agency Appreciation Program Rates
Travel Agent Donald Wood August 06, 2020
To help usher in the return of vacations, qualified travel advisors are now eligible to receive special room rates for the remainder of 2020 as part of a new Walt Disney World Travel Agency Appreciation Program offer.
Travel agents are now permitted to book a stay through December 31 at select locations—subject to availability—even if they’ve already used their 2020 resort benefit. The discounted rates are valid for advisors and members of their immediate families sharing the same room for no more than seven nights.
To qualify for the special travel agent rates, advisors must complete the College of Disney Knowledge online learning course and have a valid IATA, CLIA or ACTA ID card.
Agents who plan to use these rates for more than one stay will not be permitted to book an arrival date for visits in the same calendar year as any other arrival date for any other stay.
If travel advisors violate the rules of the appreciation program offer, Disney reserves the right to cancel reservations, even if the theme park company previously confirmed the bookings.
Last month, bookings opened for 2021 Walt Disney World Resort and select Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotels vacation packages. The packages, which do not guarantee theme park availability, are valid for arrivals beginning January 1, 2021, with end dates before September 27, 2021.
Disney World also recently started welcoming guests back to select resorts, and TravelPulse’s Brooke McDonald was on-site to describe what it’s like to stay at a Disney hotel right now.

