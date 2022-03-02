Dream Vacations Debuts New Travel Advisor Program
Travel Agent Claudette Covey March 02, 2022
Dream Vacations unveiled the Dream Vacations Advisor program, which matches prospective independent contractors (ICs) to its Dreams Vacations agency franchise owners for just $39 per month.
The monthly fee will provide prospective ICs with a mentor, virtual training opportunities, a website, social media and email marketing tools and more.
Dream Vacations’ team members will contact prospective ICs to provide details on the program and to ascertain “what is on their travel agency wish list,” the company said.
Following discussions with a team member, prospective ICs will be matched to an existing Dreams Vacations travel agency franchise owner.
“We have been creating business opportunities for independent contractors in the travel industry for 40 years and know what it takes to give them the tools they need to succeed,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations.
“We have the infrastructure in place and industry connections through our affiliation with World Travel Holdings to make becoming a Dream Vacations independent travel advisor a lucrative side hustle, part-time job or career.”
For more information on the program, visit DreamVacationsAdvisor.com or call 888-400-9827.
For more information on owning a Dream Vacations travel franchise, visit DreamVacationsFranchise.com.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Dreams Resorts Elevates Dining With New 'Foodie Explorers' Menu for Kids
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS