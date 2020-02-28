How to Take the First Step Toward Becoming a Travel Advisor
American Airlines and the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) are working together to help passionate travelers find out whether a career as a travel advisor is right for them.
The world's largest airline will sponsor ASTA's "Becoming a Travel Advisor" educational program for 2020.
The online course—presented by Amanda Cecil, Ph.D., CMP, Undergraduate Program Director & Associate Professor, Dept. of Tourism, Conventions and Event Management at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis—is available for only $34.95 and provides an array of helpful information about the travel agency industry.
Highlights include a detailed breakdown of the role of a travel advisor in terms of the "travel value chain" as well as the makeup and job requirements of a successful advisor in today's world. Plus, you'll learn about the multiple travel agency business models currently in place and how advisors make money.
If you already have your sights set on launching a career as a travel advisor, the beneficial course will help with finding training and first-time employment options in addition to guiding you toward various advisor certifications and credentials.
The course includes a "Becoming a Travel Advisor Handbook," which can also be purchased separately for $29.95. The comprehensive 44-page booklet provides both invaluable and entertaining insight into the world of a professional travel advisor.
