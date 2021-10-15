Industry Reacts To US Setting Reopening Date for Vaccinated Travelers
Travel Agent World Travel & Tourism Council Laurie Baratti October 15, 2021
The U.S. government today announced that it would lift international travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals arriving via land borders and commercial airlines beginning November 8.
Since mid-September, when it was announced that the White House intended to overhaul the current system of rules for international travel amid COVID-19, industry stakeholders and foreign government ministries have been clamoring for the U.S. to determine a start date.
Now that it’s finally been determined, travel organizations are readily issuing their reactions to the news.
The U.S. Travel Association, a non-profit representing the interests of the travel industry’s many components, quickly expressed its approval. U.S. Travel’s President and CEO, Roger Dow, said:
“We welcome the Biden administration’s announcement of a set date to welcome back vaccinated international travelers. The date is critically important for planning—for airlines, for travel-supported businesses, and for millions of travelers worldwide who will now advance plans to visit the United States once again. Reopening to international visitors will provide a jolt to the economy and accelerate the return of travel-related jobs that were lost due to travel restrictions.
“We applaud the administration for recognizing the value of international travel to our economy and our country, and for working to safely reopen our borders and reconnect America to the world.”
Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), said: “It is great news that the U.S. will reopen its borders to fully-vaccinated travelers from the U.K. and E.U. from November 8. It has been a long time coming, but Travel & Tourism businesses on both sides of the Atlantic will be breathing a sigh of relief.
She continued, “Visitors from the E.U. and the U.K. contributed more than $46 billion to the U.S. economy in 2019, showing just how critical this move will be to the U.S.’ recovery. WTTC believes governments should axe red lists completely, and instead base the risk on individuals rather than entire countries.”
President and CEO of trade association Airlines for America (A4A) Nicholas E. Calio said of the White House’s announcement: "We are pleased that the Administration’s new global vaccine and testing framework for international travel will be effective November 8, 2021. U.S. airlines have been strong advocates for an individual risk-based system to safely ease travel restrictions, and we recognize that the safe reopening of borders is essential for our nation’s economic recovery. The full reopening of international travel is also critical to reviving economies around the globe, reinvigorating communities and supporting millions of jobs in the U.S. and abroad.
"We have seen an increase in ticket sales for international travel over the past weeks, and are eager to begin safely reuniting the countless families, friends and colleagues who have not seen each other in nearly two years, if not longer. A4A passenger carriers will continue to work closely with the Administration to implement this new system over the coming weeks in a way that prioritizes the wellbeing of all travelers."
Delta CEO Ed Bastian also welcomed the news.
“I applaud the administration’s decision to welcome foreign nationals back to the United States beginning Nov. 8. Thanks to the remarkable scientific efforts undertaken by the administration to protect public health through world-leading vaccination programs and health safety protocols, U.S. borders can safely be reopened,” said Bastian. “International air travel is essential to global economic recovery and the United States’ tourism industry. Delta people are excited to play our part in reuniting families for the holidays and reconnecting the world after more than 19 months apart.”
