WTTC Announces New Details for 21st Global Summit

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced new details for its highly anticipated 21st Global Summit.

As one of the premier events in the global travel and tourism sector, the WTTC’s annual Global Summit is scheduled to take place in Manila, Philippines, between March 14-16, 2022.

Key travel and tourism leaders will gather with government representatives to continue aligning efforts to support the industry’s recovery and move beyond to a safer, more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.

WTTC officials said the summit’s theme and key speakers would be announced soon.

The 2022 edition of the event will follow the hugely successful 20th Global Summit in Cancun, Mexico, that took place in March. The physical/virtual hybrid summit featured major praise for the industry’s response to the ongoing pandemic and a call for the public and private sectors to work together to aid a post-COVID-19 recovery.

The 2021 event boasted over 600 participants in person from more than 70 countries around the world and more than 30,000 connected virtually through the hybrid in-person/online feature.

Last week, the WTTC announced that a lack of international coordination, severe travel restrictions and slower vaccination rates in some parts of the world are hampering the travel and tourism sector's recovery.

