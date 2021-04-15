Intrepid Travel Offers Domestic Travel Advisor Incentive
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz April 15, 2021
Intrepid Travel is giving a lucky travel advisor a trip for two on one of its domestic tours with its North America Domestic Travel Incentive.
The incentive runs from April 15 to May 15, 2021. Each time an advisor books a domestic tour with Intrepid, they’ll earn three ballots; for any Intrepid tour, they’ll receive two ballots per client; one ballot will be awarded each time an advisor promotes Intrepid Travel on social media. Each ballot is one more chance for the advisor to win the random drawing.
Intrepid’s North America Industry team will track sales and input travel advisors’ ballots on their behalf. To track social media promotions, advisors can email NAPartners@Intrepidtravel.com with a screenshot of their post.
The lucky winner will be announced on May 20, 2021. Participants must reside within North America. The winner will receive a trip for two within their home country.
In late march, Intrepid launched sixteen new multi-day tours for North American travelers, focusing on exploring their home countries and promoting local businesses, from sharing a meal with a Navajo family near Monument Valley Tribal Park to oyster shucking in Sonoma. The new trips depart as early as May and feature a 30-day domestic Flexible Bookings Policy.
“As we look toward a responsible restart after a challenging year for tourism, we know that domestic tours in North America will lead the way,” said Matt Berna, Intrepid Travel’s manager director in North America. “We want to encourage travel advisors to promote Intrepid’s sustainable style of travel to their clients, while also giving them an opportunity to experience one of our brand-new tours for themselves.”
For terms and conditions, please visit Intrepid Travel or email your questions to NAPartners@intrepidtravel.com.
