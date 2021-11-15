Lindblad Expeditions Launches Sustainability Guide for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz November 15, 2021
Lindblad Expeditions has launched a sustainability guide for travel advisors to help educate themselves and their clients about sustainable travel options, entitled, “A Travel Advisor’s Guide: Sustainable Travel.”
The free guide is available to read online and offers a downloadable format. The guide features a Green Scale, which first determines how concerned your clients are about sustainability and its different sub-categories, so you can focus and target your attention on what matters most to them.
Also within the guide are Lindblad’s six core sustainability concepts, including carbon offsetting, conservation, sustainable dining and supporting local people and cultures. Question prompts help travel advisors gauge their clients’ sustainability needs, so they are better equipped to provide exactly what their clients need in terms of sustainable travel.
“At the core of Lindblad’s DNA is sustainability, transparency, and a responsibility to combat the growing threat to our planet,” said Dolf Berle, CEO, Lindblad Expeditions. “The language of sustainability can be confusing, and the launch of our Sustainability Guide will facilitate meaningful conversations between our advisor community and their clients regarding responsible travel.”
Lindblad Expeditions banned single-use plastics for its guests back in 2019 and it has been carbon neutral since 2019. It also partners with National Geographic to offer expedition-style journeys aboard ships like the National Geographic Endurance, which was recently featured on ABC News in Antarctica.
For more information, please click here.
