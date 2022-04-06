Navigatr Plans Potential Acquisition of Ensemble Travel Group
Ensemble Travel Group and Navigatr Group, a privately held company, reached an agreement in principle for Navigatr to acquire the consortium.
The agreement comes in the wake of a notice sent to Ensemble shareholders alerting them to a shareholder meeting on April 14, where they will receive more details and information on the voting process.
If the acquisition comes to fruition, Ensemble Travel Group CEO David Harris would continue in the role of CEO while Michael Johnson, president of the host agency Travel Edge, a unit of Navigatr, would serve as president.
“While the pandemic has certainly brought many challenges to our industry, it has also given us the opportunity to explore new ideas and relationships,” Harris said.
“While it is up to the shareholders to decide on the future of Ensemble, this is an exciting opportunity that would couple Ensemble’s areas of expertise and robust agency network with Navigatr’s great depth of resources that we know will create a compelling value proposition within the consortia space.”
The advantages of the acquisition “would be the ability to leverage Ensemble’s strengths in cruise, tour, marketing and data monetization with Navigatr’s complementary platforms and expertise in delivering technology that will enable agencies to sell more effectively by bundling services into single price transactions which together will enhance and streamline the overall member experience,” the two companies said.
Navigatr also owns Kensington Tours and the TripArc consortium.
