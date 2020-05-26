Nexion Unveils Tools to Help Agents Thrive Post COVID-19
Travel Agent Nexion Travel Group Claudette Covey May 26, 2020
Nexion Travel Group is fortifying its agent members with a portfolio of programs and tools designed help them thrive once coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought us to a truly unprecedented time. Our members, like all travel advisors, are bravely navigating through these difficult waters,” said Nexion Travel Group President Jackie Friedman. “As their host agency, Nexion Travel Group has been working hard to creatively think of ways we can support them in developing their business, sharpening their skills and continuing to be a trusted travel advisor to their clients.”
Bohan Foundation Ramps Up Investment in ASTA Member...Host Agency & Consortia
Royal Caribbean Maintains Commission Tiers Through 2022Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
For starters, Nexion is offering a Back to Basics webinar series, featuring subject matter experts to help agents tackle such subjects as marketing.
The host agency’s business development and education team created Chaos to Control, a virtual learning series designed to help advisors see their way through pandemic and subsequent recovery.
Nexion is also offering Chime-in Chat, biweekly Zoom meetings with the host agency’s top executives, enabling travel advisors to hear their candid thoughts on the current travel climate and to answers their questions and listen to their concerns.
As part of the former Travel Leaders Group, which has changed its name to Internova, Nexion has also offered its financial assistance webinars to members, featuring expert information on new legislation and programs like the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program, and much more.
“Until we can get back to travel, we are committed to helping our members use this time to their best advantage,” Friedman said. “It is not only our duty to do that, it is our privilege. As these travel advisors continue to work hard for their clients with cancellations and refunds for booked trips, we are standing beside them, ready to help support them and make sure that when this pandemic is over, their travel agencies are ready to thrive.”
For more information on Nexion Travel Group
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
ASTA Encourages Companies to Provide Swift Travel Agency...
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS