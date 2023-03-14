Last updated: 04:38 PM ET, Tue March 14 2023

OutsideAgents.com Launches New Marketing Center for Member Travel Agents

Travel Agent Patrick Clarke March 14, 2023

OutsideAgents.com co-owners Chad Burt (left) and Steve Muraca (right)
OutsideAgents.com co-owners Chad Burt (left) and Steve Muraca (right).

OutsideAgents.com has announced the launch of a brand new Marketing Center now available to member agents.

The Marketing Center, which is located in the host agency's member portal, My Agent Genie Travel Agent Portal (MAGTAP), will equip members with multiple marketing tools and resources in one convenient location.

Assets available include effective promotional bundles that allow agents to promote their favorite vendors' offers, high-resolution, print-quality graphics, OutsideAgents.com exclusive vendor incentives, monthly marketing spotlights, industry blog posts, articles, and videos and the Managed Marketing System (MMS). The latter is an email marketing tool members can use to send professionally designed customized emails to their clients with a competitive travel offer.

"We are so proud to offer the Marketing Center to our members. Our goal with this tool is to inspire and empower our member agents to use the tool in their best interests, create promotions that help them to build their brand recognition in the marketplace and provide exceptional offers to drive sales to their agency," Chad Burt, Co-Owner of OutsideAgents.com said in a statement.

"We designed the Marketing Center to give our members the opportunity to expand their marketing efforts with an assortment of content to be utilized based on their own unique individual needs," added Steve Muraca, Co-Owner of OutsideAgents.com.

