Rental Escapes Launches Monthly Travel Advisor Bonuses
Travel Agent Laurie Baratti September 12, 2022
Full-service, luxury villa rental company Rental Escapes has announced a new series of bonus commission rewards for travel advisors as part of the lead-up to its 10-year anniversary celebration, which arrives in December.
In recognition of the crucial role that travel agents have played during the company’s decade-long history, their unwavering support and dedication, Rental Escapes will be running a new travel advisor promotion each month through the end of the year.
This month, travel advisors are being offered a bonus commission amount of up to $2,500 on each booking they make through the end of September, valid on guest stays taken between October 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023. These bonus commissions will be paid out, along with the travel advisor’s regular commission payment, upon the client’s departure.
“Travel advisors remain our most valued partners and we feel it is important to express our gratitude with a series of celebratory offerings designed to benefit these advisors,” says Willie Fernandez, chief marketing officer of Rental Escapes. “Over the next four months, we will introduce new, month-long offerings that travel advisors can take advantage of to convey our immense appreciation for their support.”
Throughout its decade in the business of providing unparalleled private villa rentals around the world, Rental Escapes has continually prioritized its partnerships with the travel advisor community. The company supplies advisors with various online tools to help grow their businesses and has never charged booking fees.
It also offers them the opportunity to work alongside Rental Escapes’ dedicated villa specialists and concierge team to ensure that guests have access to round-the-clock support. And, when working with the concierge team, advisors are even able to earn commission on customized concierge packages created for their clients. When Rental Escapes and travel advisors join forces, they’re able to truly provide guests with matchless vacation experiences and peerless customer care.
“Over the last 10 years we have rapidly expanded our unforgettable product offerings, our first-in-class team and our network of loyal travel advisors who have played an essential role in our business,” says Brian Schwimmer, chief executive officer of Rental Escapes. “When creating Rental Escapes, we sought to establish a customer-centric culture, where exceeding travelers’ expectations is the goal. This philosophy has helped forge our relationship with advisors and made Rental Escapes one of the leading luxury villa rental companies in the world today.”
