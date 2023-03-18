River Cruise Lines Announce New Initiatives, Promos at ASTA River Cruise Expo
There are big happenings at the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) River Cruise Expo.
The event was held through March 15-18 in Budapest this year, and ASTA just announced that Amsterdam will host next year's event from March 13-16, 2024.
But for now, several river cruise lines have made announcements, including:
– Amadeus River Cruises announced a new class of river cruise ship for their fleet, the Amadeus Riva, christening in May of 2023.
– Amawaterways announced new sailings in Columbia on the Rio Magdalena as well as enhanced group incentives.
– Avalon Waterways announced a special Rhine sailing with author Graham McTavish from Basel to Amsterdam for October 2024.
– Riverside Luxury Cruises used the occasion of the event to debut their brand and christen their first ship, the Riverside Mozart, naming ASTA Board member Tiffany Hines (President & CEO of Global Escapes Inc.) as the ship’s godmother.
– Scenic Luxury Tours & Cruises/Emerald Cruises announced new family-oriented river sailings in summer 2023 as well as highlights of the Scenic Eclipse II and Emerald Sakara.
– Viking celebrated the milestone of reaching 100 ships in their fleet and announced the giveaway of 200+ free cruises to advisors throughout the event.
More than 750 U.S-based travel advisors, travel suppliers and cruise professionals attended the event, which also included a sold-out trade show, a general session headlined by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, TV host and travel industry expert Sandra McLemore and ASTA President and CEO Zane Kerby.
Attendees can lock in advanced pricing for next year’s River Cruise Expo until April 1, 2023, at www.astarivercruiseexpo.org/2024
