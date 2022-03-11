Wheel The World Launches Travel Agent Affiliate Program
March 11, 2022
Wheel the World, the online travel booking platform for seniors and people with disabilities, has launched a new travel agent affiliate program, allowing them to earn commission through Wheel the World while also providing some of the best resources for selling travel to people with disabilities.
After more than fifty travel agents reached out to the platform for advice and partnerships, the startup began creating their affiliate program, which offers various partnership models and gives agents exclusive access to nearly 800 accessible travel listings in 117 destinations across 27 countries.
Travel agents can register at the Wheel the World website and can then earn commissions for every booking made on the website for their clients. They also gain access to the Wheel the World Academy, which provides free tips and training in selling travel to people with disabilities.
Additionally, Wheel the World will offer a free webinar on accessibility for U.S. agents and members of the travel industry on April 12, 2022.
“Our hope for the new affiliate program is to encourage travel agents to consider the full experience from start to finish for travelers with disabilities,” Wheel the World Co-Founder and CEO Alvaro Silberstein said.
“For example, tour operators may think a ramp to access an attraction is enough for a traveling wheelchair user, but what if the bathroom at the same attraction is not accessible? How could a visual experience be communicated and enjoyed by a blind person? We pose these questions to carefully design travel experiences that are fully accessible and impactful to our affiliate partners’ customers.”
Wheel the World’s accessibility information is unlike any other Internet resource that exists; using crowdsourcing to determine more than 200 data points, each listing on the platform is highly detailed for a range of accessibility needs like wheelchair accessibility to transportation logistics, braille signage, adaptive equipment requirements, bed height and more.
