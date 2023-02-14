Wolfgang Puck To Join ASTA for Global River Cruise Expo in Budapest, Hungary
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Patrick Clarke February 14, 2023
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) has announced a special guest ahead of its annual Global River Cruise Expo in Budapest, Hungary, March 15-18 as it will welcome celebrity master chef Wolfgang Puck.
More than 600 U.S. travel advisors are set to attend next month's event, where they'll meet with local Hungarian vendors and suppliers, explore Budapest and participate in river cruise journeys on the Danube.
Budapest is also home to Puck's Matild Café and Cabaret, an art nouveau-style coffee house showcasing the city's iconic heritage and culinary traditions dating back to 1901. "Culinary experiences deepen our connections when we travel, and travel advisors enhance our connections with local cultures through their knowledge and networks,” Puck said in a statement. "That’s why I’m excited to share more about my new European venture, Matild Café and Cabaret – a recommendation that will surely delight your clients and bring them to fully appreciate all the tastes of Budapest.”
“The best way to experience a destination is through its food. It is such an honor to be able to have a keynote conversation with Celebrity Chef Wolfgang Puck and to share his entrepreneurial passion with river cruise attendees,” added Gifted Travel Network Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Vanessa McGovern. GTN will also host a private dining experience with Wolfgang at Matild Café & Cabaret just prior to the conference."
McGovern, ASTA’s Executive Committee Board Member, will host Puck for a keynote conversation about the importance of bringing people together through culture, cuisine and tourism.
“It’s an honor to welcome Wolfgang Puck to our mainstage in Budapest,” said Zane Kerby, President and CEO of the American Society of Travel Advisors, said in a statement. “Wolfgang is an inspiring master chef and an expert in the art of bringing people together around a common cause. I know our travel advisors will enjoy hearing about his journey in building a world-class brand, and we’re thrilled to learn more about his take on travel, tourism and most importantly, the food that brings us together."
