Be Empowered by TBO+

TBO Holidays, the new-to-the-U.S. booking platform exclusively for travel advisors, is also offering a new rewards program that allows travel advisors to earn and redeem rewards seamlessly for a variety of local lifestyle and travel options through its online website.
TBO+ is linked to advisors' rewards summaries and features four tiers to ensure everyone can make the most of their rewards.
The tiers begin at Silver. When advisors reach this level, they receive two times rewards on each booking. The Gold tier offers three times rewards points and Platinum offers four times rewards points. The fourth tier is All Star, which gives five times rewards points for bookings.
Travel advisors are automatically enrolled in the program so there is no need to sign up. They begin at the silver level and after $6,000 in sales are moved up to Gold. More than $12,000 qualifies for Platinum, and travel advisors reach All-Star with $25,000 in sales. These tier points are currently only applicable to hotel bookings and are upgraded at the end of each calendar month.
There are more chances to earn, including additional reward points on high-value transactions.
Redeeming points is easy to do. In TBO+, travel advisors navigate to the redemption portal and find a variety of gift cards, lifestyle products, flights, hotels, car rentals and more. Travel advisors can use their points as soon as they are acquired and available for redemption. The summary of points and benefits is available on the TBO platform under My Rewards.
TBO Holidays offers many options for travel advisors and provides them a blank canvas that levels the playing field for advisors. The company offers a 'choose-your-own-commission' model and provides everything that travel advisors need to create and plan a successful trip for their clients.
TBO has global reach and provides a number of services to advisors, including re-confirmations, amendments, refunds and more for improved customer service for agencies and operators alike.
Travel advisors working with TBO Holidays have access to major brands around the world such as Hilton, Oberoi, Accor, Singapore Airlines and many more.
