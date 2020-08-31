Sightline Hospitality Transforms Its Properties With Touchless Technology
Travel Technology Claudette Covey August 31, 2020
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels and resorts were introducing touchless technologies to elevate the guest experience while also making it more seamless.
Today, these types of initiatives have taken on new relevance.
As a case in point, San Francisco-based Sightline Hospitality, a hospitality management company, is raising the bar on touchless and contactless technology options at its 14 properties in the U.S.
“Guests are thrilled that technology is playing more of a role in how they interact with the operations as guests now have control over their environment which is critical during a pandemic, and inspires confidence to travel,” said Stephanie Versin, Sightline Hospitality’s senior vice president of marketing.
The company is unveiling such messaging software as ALICE and Whistle Messaging, which will enable guests to communicate with hotels through mobile text messages.
Hotels will have the ability to automate messages based on such prearranged information as pre-arrival dates and check-in times, among other things. The software will also provide broadcast messages to all guests or groups at once and record conversations to work toward ensuring that details aren’t forgotten.
Through ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, guests will be able to access guestrooms using Bluetooth on their mobile phones for keyless entry. “With mobile access via ASSA ABLOY, we can provide guests with an alternative to front desk check-in that allows them to maintain safe distances while reducing exposure to surfaces, using personal devices as a secure digital room access key,” Versin said. “This also replaces the need for physical keys and minimizes the risk of contact with germs.”
Other touchless options will include MenuPoint, which will allow guests to order food and beverage room delivery and pick-ups through mobile devices.
“The technology supports social distancing, replaces inefficient phone orders and even notifies guests when an order is ready for real-time updates,” Versin said, adding that the company also implemented a similar service – ChowNow – at the Anvil Hotel’s Glorietta Trattoria restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
In addition to the Anvil Hotel, Sightline Hospitality’s portfolio of properties includes The Axiom Hotel, San Francisco; Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa, Calistoga, Calif.; Dr. Wilkinson's Hot Springs Resort, Calistoga, Calif.; Hotel Becket, South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; Sound View, Greenport, N.Y.; University Hotel and Suites, Cleveland, Oh.; Cache House, Jackson Hole; Kauai Beach Resort, Kauai; Lumeria Maui; Holiday Inn Express, Waikiki; and Queen Kapiolani Hotel Waikiki Beach.
To date, ASSA ABLOY technology for Bluetooth keyless guestroom entry has been implemented at The Anvil Hotel and Sound View.
ALICE guest text messaging software is up and running at The Anvil Hotel and Sound View.
