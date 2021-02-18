The National Park Service Launches New App
Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz February 18, 2021
The National Park Service recently launched its beta version of an all-new mobile app that will one day hold all of the information necessary for its 423 parks.
According to Outside Online, the app, called the National Park Service, is a free app that features all of the information one could ever need about the parks and trails, like trail guides, news alerts, reservations for lodgings, nearby restaurants, accessibility information and more.
The most important feature is the maps of trails that are available to download for offline use.
Users can catalog the parks they’ve visited and create new lists of parks and locations they’d like to visit. The app also features information about the parks so travelers can learn about them before they go.
Gone are the days of individual park apps – this one will make the visitor experience so much easier and safer, as the downloadable park maps can be used without cell phone reception.
The app is currently in its beta phase, which means that the app is not currently complete. Some trails and park information have not yet been added or completed. The National Park Service app is free to download on Android, Google Play and Apple app stores.
For more information on United States
For more Travel Technology News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS