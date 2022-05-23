Wheel the World Uses Technology to Break Accessibility Barriers
Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz May 23, 2022
The leading travel booking company for travelers with disabilities, Wheel the World, is breaking barriers in travel by combining technology and crowdsourcing in its Accessibility Mapping System (AMS), which travelers can use to find detailed accessibility information about accommodations, destinations and experiences in over 25 countries.
Alvaro Silberstein, co-founder and CEO of Wheel the World, explains how the AMS works, how “mappers” test accessibility and how travelers can take advantage of the start-up’s resource.
TravelPulse (TP): How does the Accessibility Mapping System work?
Alvaro Silberstein (AS): Through Wheel the World’s website, users can create custom accessibility profiles allowing Wheel the World to recommend listings that are compatible with their travel aspirations and personal accessibility needs. The Accessibility Mapping System (AMS) is used to crowdsource real-time accessibility information on more than 200 data points such as staff training, wheelchair accessibility, transportation logistics, braille signage availability, ramp access, adaptive equipment requirements, bed height, room measurements and more. Already the most comprehensive database of its kind, Wheel the World “mappers” around the world continue to collect and submit information to inform site listings.
TP: What are “mappers” and how many volunteers does Wheel the World use as mappers?
AS: “Mappers” are volunteers who gather accessibility information at various destinations, hotels, attractions, etc. around the world. Using the Accessibility Mapping System to track real-time data, more than 200 mappers around the world continue to collect and submit information to inform Wheel the World’s 425 site listings for accessible accommodations, tours, attractions and activities.
TP: How can travelers interact with/use the AMS on Wheel the World's website?
AS: Travelers can create their own accessibility profile on Wheel the World’s website. The profile creation process guides users through a robust set of questions and prompts intended to gauge individuals’ specific accessibility needs, levels of comfort in various hypothetical situations in which mobility may be a challenge, even drilling down into the minutia of whether or not an individual may need grab bars in the shower. Questions also include travelers’ preference for a companion while traveling, mobility equipment measurements and others. Another prompt lists out some 10 floor types and lays out a rating system for users to rate their comfort or discomfort in maneuvering across different types of flooring.
TP: Could you tell me a bit about the Wheel the World Certified Partners program? How can a tour operator, attraction or accommodation become a partner?
AS: Hotel and rental properties, tour operators and attractions may submit their accessibility information for free via the website or mobile app to become Wheel the World Certified Partners. These partnerships enable tourism entities to stay up-to-date with the accessibility of their properties and attractions while generating new revenue streams from Wheel the World’s growing community of some 50,000 travelers with disabilities, their families and friends.
Another opportunity for partnership is through Wheel the World's affiliate program, specifically designed for travel agents. The working partnerships differ based on what type of travel agent is seeking partnership with Wheel the World. For example, luxury travel agents work directly with their clients (so they have direct contact), and Wheel the World supports them through all the travel booking and planning processes to ensure that the travel agents are offering the best possible experiences for their travelers.
When working with accessibility-specific travel agents, organizations and websites, Wheel the World has direct contact with travelers in order to manage the entire process and ensure that travelers live an accessible experience. Participating travel agents have the opportunity to generate commission for every Wheel the World service booked for their clients. Additionally, following a simple registration process, travel agents will gain access to Wheel the World Academy, a complimentary program with expert tips about accessible travel and how to better market to and serve travelers with disabilities. Wheel the World's affiliate program launched in February 2022.
