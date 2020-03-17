A Message From Apple Leisure Group’s CEO on Coronavirus
Vacation Packages Apple Leisure Group Codie Liermann March 17, 2020
Alejandro Reynal, Apple Leisure Group’s Chief Executive Officer, recently shared a message to the community regarding the current spread of coronavirus.
The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted all of the companies that make up the ALG organization, but Reynal is guided by the company’s core values during these uncertain times.
“Apple Leisure Group’s core values guide us, especially during times of uncertainty, and together we have been through challenging times before. Importantly, our commitment to our employees, guests and partners remains steadfast and unwavering,” he said.
In order for everyone to have a transparent understanding of what Apple Leisure Group is doing during this time, Reynal wants the community to know the following:
—We are actively monitoring announcements from government entities and health departments in the areas of the world in which we operate.
—We are in consistent contact with our resort, destination and airline partners to understand their changing policies, procedures and operations.
—We have created greater flexibility in our own policies to provide our partners and travelers with the options needed at this time.
Reynal wants anyone that may choose to continue traveling to know that ALG puts its guests’ health and safety at the top of the priority list, adding additional sanitary and hygiene protocols to the practices that are already in place.
Those staying put during this time can continue planning for future travel with the ALG brands. Whether travelers are looking for an all-inclusive resort in Mexico or the Caribbean islands or are in search of a unique vacation overseas, ALG can make it happen.
The company has strong relationships with airline, resort and transportation companies and assists in creating once in a lifetime vacations to various destinations around the world.
Reynal concludes his message by encouraging the community to look ahead to better days: “We look forward to the time that this situation is behind us. Previous daily routines will resume, and we will be wiser about how we move forward in a connected world. Until then, we encourage you to take care of yourself, your family and each other. Thank you for your continued support.”
