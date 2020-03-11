Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Wed March 11 2020

Apple Leisure Group Vacations March-Mania Sale Features Savings & Incentives Across Multiple Brands

Tour Operator Apple Leisure Group March 11, 2020

Apple Leisure Group Vacations
PHOTO: Aerial view of Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa. (photo via Apple Leisure Group Vacations)

WHY IT RATES: Travel advisors and clients will be able to receive multiple savings across several brands through Apple Leisure Group Vacations. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate

Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) is offering travel advisors and their clients numerous opportunities to receive exclusive savings and added-value amenities with its March-Mania Sale featuring multiple ALGV brands on bookings received by March 19, 2020, for travel April 1 – December 15, 2020.

Apple Vacations SuperSale

Featuring up to 70% off plus an additional incentive of up to $150 per booking with promo code SPRINGSS20, the SuperSale from Apple Vacations makes jetting away to select resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean, or Hawaii a no-brainer. Alternatively, clients may receive up to $600 in instant savings with additional incentives, including kids FREE deals, VIP inclusions, complimentary room upgrades, and other exceptional values.

Funjet Vacations Spring Fling

Spring is in the air with the Spring Fling sale from Funjet Vacations, which offers up to 75% savings on select hotels with an opportunity to save up to an additional $150 with promo code SPRINGFLING20. Travel advisors booking this promotion can also take advantage of an extra $600 off stays at select resorts as well as additional hotel offers, including free nights, family incentives and more.

Travel Impressions Springtacular Savings

The Springtacular Savings promo from Travel Impressions features some of the best rates of the year, with hundreds of vacations on sale representing major savings up to 74%. Customers can enjoy extras like free stays for kids, resort discounts, and tons of exclusive VIP amenities on flight-and-hotel packages to the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, and Central America. An additional discount of up to $150 is available with promo code SPRINGTACULAR20.

Beyond tons of amazing client deals and exclusive incentives, travel advisors will have opportunities to earn bonus WAVES points for qualifying FIT reservations made during the promotional period.

The new rewards program from ALGV, WAVES, allows travel advisors to earn points on purchases across all ALGV brands. Points can be redeemed for travel rewards or converted to a dollar-value currency with the Virtual Visa, which works exactly like a physical credit card and can be redeemed anywhere Visa is accepted. Travel advisors can also sync their virtual cards with Apple Pay, Google Pay Send, or Samsung Pay digital wallet services to purchase goods and services at physical storefront locations as well as online retailers. Learn more at ALGVacations.com/Rewards.

Visit VAX VacationAccess for more information on the multi-brand March-Mania Sale from ALGV.

SOURCE: Apple Leisure Group Vacations press release.

