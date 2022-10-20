Adventures by Disney Introduces First-Ever Adriatic Sea Expedition Cruise
Vacation Packages Donald Wood October 20, 2022
Adventures by Disney announced that it would introduce a new expedition cruise along the Adriatic Sea in 2024.
The eight-day, seven-night round-trip sailing from Italy will visit seven ports in Croatia and Montenegro before returning to Venice. The chartered expedition voyages are planned for two sailings in 2024, with departures on June 25 and July 2.
Bookings open to the public on October 27.
The Adriatic Sea itinerary will take place on PONANT’s Le Bougainville ship, a purpose-built vessel designed to access remote locations. Up to six Adventure Guides will accompany guests on the voyages and lead themed activities both aboard and ashore.
Passengers can enjoy themed karaoke nights, game and trivia nights, a talent show and Disney movies. Adults-only activities include cocktail workshops and fitness classes, while children have their own set of special programming led by the Adventure Guides, such as a Pirates of the Adriatic swim party, a pizza party, a scavenger hunt, navigation lessons and more.
Each day will offer new adventures and excursions curated by the travel experts at Disney, including stops at Korcula, biking through the UNESCO Stari Grad Plain, exploring Boka Bay in Montenegro, visiting the Predjama Castle in Slovenia and more.
Adventures by Disney also revealed travelers would have more opportunities to explore Antarctica, the Arctic and the Galapagos Islands with added expedition cruises. Passengers can also extend their vacations in select cities through an Adventures by Disney Escape, a series of short-stay getaways that are big on adventure.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS