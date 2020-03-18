ALG Unveils New Agent-Responsive Policies
WHY IT RATES: Travel agents now have the tools they need to assist clients online without having to call in and wait on hold. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) has added new self-service features to allow travel advisors the freedom to process reservation changes without having to pick up the phone.
The company has updated its change and cancellation policies to provide more leniency and flexibility during these challenging times, while providing agents with enhanced rewards opportunities and travel discounts to help minimize the impact of COVID-19 on future bookings.
“Travel advisors have communicated how stressful and challenging it is to service concerned clients during this time of crisis. We are committed to acting on our partners’ feedback and have updated our change and cancellation policies to be more accommodating and easier to implement,” said Jacqueline Marks, Executive Vice President – Travel Agent Business for Apple Leisure Group Vacations.
“We've opened up more options for travel professionals in terms of refunds and rebooking, and have implemented intuitive technology and straightforward processes that saves valuable time for our agent partners and puts the power directly in their hands,” Marks added.
Newly introduced self-service options offer the ability to implement a broad range of changes to bookings for all ALGV destinations—including Europe. A library of quick, self-help tutorials is now available to guide agents through the process. They can sort through more than a dozen specific scenarios, watch video walk-throughs, read step-by-step directions—and ultimately, offer their clients superior service with an immediate resolution.
In order to accommodate agents who booked packages (with or without travel protection) on or before March 8, 2020, ALGV will waive all individual brand change fees for travel now through April 30, 2020. Agents must change their clients’ bookings at least 24 hours prior to departure in order to qualify for these temporary change policies.
Clients can change to any destination provided they are rebooked within 120 days and travel is completed by Dec. 31, 2020. Additional airline and hotel restrictions may apply, and clients may be required to pay any increase in vacation package cost should the price of the new booking exceed the cost of the original package.
“We are working vigorously to support our partner by pushing through streamlined technology at a rapid pace, corralling resources, and analyzing and changing policies to adapt to what’s best for travel advisors and their customers,” noted Marks.
ALGV is also unveiling some of the most competitive offers and reactionary discounts in the marketplace, featuring irresistible value to help stimulate bookings.
Additionally, travel agents will receive up to 3,000 bonus WAVES™ points for qualifying reservations made March 11 – May 31, 2020, for travel completed by Dec. 15, 2020.
The company is encouraging the purchase of Travel Protection Plus with incentives such as a limited time 1 percent bonus commission on new bookings which include the valuable add-on. This offer includes the ability to make a one-time change without incurring the 75 percent policy reactivation fee for changes made March 11 – 31, 2020.
Travel Protection Plus allows clients to change their plans or Cancel For Any Reason on top of numerous other benefits, including up to $50,000 in medical coverage and emergency care—as well as non-traditional features such as a Hurricane Travel Credit.
It also provides agents with Commission Protection up to $100 per room on reservations including scheduled air, Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights and land-only packages. Learn more at ALGVacations.com/TravelProtectionPlus.
Travel advisors can view the latest ALGV policy updates effective March 14 on VAX and access the Self-Help Guide to easily manage reservation changes on their own.
SOURCE: Apple Leisure Group press release.
