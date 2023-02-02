ALG Vacations Announces Yearlong Plan with a Pro Initiative
ALG Vacations (ALGV) is continuing its push to drive consumers to travel advisors and it is taking efforts to the next level. The company has announced a yearlong Plan with a Pro initiative that highlights the value of booking with ALGV-backed advisors.
The new campaign builds on its previous initiatives supporting travel advisors, Year of the Travel Advisor and Ask a Travel Advisor from 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Travel advisors can see the campaign in action with the Plan with a Pro in ’23, an accompanying promotion and ALGV’s first major sale of the year, which includes savings of up to 70 percent on reservations booked by February 16, 2023, for travel by December 15, 2023.
“As the nation’s leading group of wholesale tour operators, ALGV’s backing of travel advisors provides credibility to consumers who may question the value of a professional’s expertise. With educational, informational, and actionable tactics and strategies, Plan with a Pro is designed to drive travelers specifically to advisors who are highly knowledgeable about ALG Vacations and support our brands,” said Jacki Marks, ALGV’s Executive Vice President, Trade Brands. “Plan with a Pro is more than a campaign—it’s a movement to change the mindset of travelers, especially those who grew up with online travel sites and tend to book travel on their own."
ALGV has refreshed the TravelAdvisorsGetYouThere.com website where visitors will find information on the value of a professional’s expertise. The site also drives business to ALGV-backed advisors via an updated travel advisor finder incorporating enhanced search functionality.
There are also supporting campaigns for the yearlong program. These feature ALGVPro advisors, well-known celebrities, and social media influencers, validating the use of professional travel advisors with video messages on Facebook and ALGV’s growing TikTok channel @AskATravelAdvisorALGV, plus traditional broadcast media and PR efforts.
There is also new collateral for advisors that includes:
—ALGV360 toolkit
—Inclusion in podcast episodes of The Travel Beat with ALG Vacations
—New specialty Travelogues (digital brochures) including Groups, Weddings, and Europe
—Revamp of ALGVTravelBlogue.com, featuring shareable and agent-only original content
—Plan With a Pro merchandise and swag
