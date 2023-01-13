ALG Vacations Reveals Why You Should Plan With a Pro in ’23
Travelers looking for the best way to vacation in 2023 should go with a pro, says ALG Vacations.
The company, which strongly supports the travel advisor community, provides extensive choice and extraordinary service throughout all aspects of the vacation experience through its six brands, Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and United Vacations.
Booking with a travel advisor is the smartest way to travel in this new, post-pandemic era. It isn't just that travel advisors can score special perks at resorts or that they have access to exclusive deals on trips. Travel advisors are an advocate for their clients and for their trips trip. They can customize journeys as well as assist with any changes clients need to make along the way.
One of the reasons planning with a pro is better than planning on your own is that there is such an overwhelming amount of information. It is increasingly difficult to disseminate what travel companies are good, which ones are great and which companies are somewhere in between--let alone which experience would be just right. That's something to leave to an expert.
Time is also of the essence. With such an overwhelming amount of information from friends and family recommendations, online reviews, google searches and more, sifting through all the options might take ages. Trained travel professionals, however, know how to pair your travel desires with the exact right trip--be it a custom itinerary or a straightforward resort vacation. Even the simplest trips can be enhanced and streamlined with the help of a professional.
Now that we live in a post-pandemic world, travel has reopened and most health advisories have been removed but there are lingering effects that are still reverberating through the industry such as staffing shortages, changes to opening and closing hours, etcetera. Airline delays are frequent, and hold times are still out of control. Booking with a travel professional is more advantageous than ever because they will get on the phone, confirm reservations, book airport transfers and handle the legwork of the journey.
Better yet, if your flight is delayed or you miss a connection, you have someone working for you to help get you back on your way. Rather than waiting for customer service, you can relax and let someone else handle the issue. Isn't that what vacation is all about?
