ALGV Is Offering 25 Percent off Travel Protection Plus
Apple Leisure Group Vacations recently unveiled a new limited-time discount on its Travel Protection Plus program.
From now to September 4, 2020, the Travel Protection Plus program is 25 percent off, bringing the price per person to $44.99. The promotion is available for travel through July 31, 2021.
The Travel Protection Plus program is a travel credit only refund plan, which means that a client receives a full refund in the form of a travel credit with their originally booked brand should they cancel. The travel credit will be valid for one year from the date of issue.
The insurance lets a client cancel for any reason up to the day of departure. It also includes a Hurricane Travel Credit with reimbursement, as well as a future vacation discount and trip and baggage delay reimbursements.
The protection plan will reimburse up to $1,000 for lost belongings, up to $50,000 for medical expenses and up to $75,000 for emergency transportation, including evacuation.
The program also benefits travel advisors: it includes up to $200 in commission protection per room for travel advisors.
For more information about the Travel Protection Plus program and discount, please visit VacationAccess.com.
