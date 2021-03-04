Apple Vacations to Give Away Free Vacations for International Women’s Day
Vacation Packages Apple Vacations Lacey Pfalz March 04, 2021
Apple Vacations is honoring the hard-working women in our lives with a free trip for two to a RIU resort with the License to Dream sweepstakes this International Women’s Day.
The pandemic has presented many challenges for women. Balancing work and childcare, longer working hours, virtual schooling and job changes or losses have made it difficult to dream about that next vacation.
Women have been disproportionately affected in areas related to the domestic sphere, and have had more pressures to perform in these areas, according to Facebook’s U.S. State of Small Business Report 2020.
That’s why Apple Vacations is giving twenty-five women the chance to go on a well-deserved free vacation.
Beginning on March 8 through March 19, 2021, people can nominate a special woman in their life to win a free three-night stay for two at an all-inclusive RIU Hotels & Resorts property in Mexico, Jamaica or the Dominican Republic, as well as roundtrip airfare.
The twenty-five lucky winners will be announced on March 24, 2021. To nominate an amazing woman, please visit Apple Vacations.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising Apple Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising Apple Vacations
For more information on Apple Vacations, RIU Hotels & Resorts
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS