Atlantis Events Prepares to Celebrate 30th Anniversary Season
Atlantis Events, the world’s largest all-gay vacations company, is excited to introduce new monthly payment options through a partnership with Uplift and new flexible change policies.
This news comes as Atlantis Events prepares to celebrate its 30th Anniversary with a season of new vacations for the LGBTQ+ community including its new Superstars cruise on Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas, January 17 - 24, 2021.
Quickly adapting to current market conditions and changing customer needs, Atlantis Events added additional flexibility to their payment options and cancellation policies. Through a partnership with Uplift, the leading point-of-sale travel financing company, guests can book their vacation now and pay over time, rather than having to pay in-full upfront or put down a large deposit.
In addition, Atlantis’ new “Play it Forward” policy allows guests to change a booking without penalty up to 60 days prior to departure if they cannot travel.
“We know our guests are excited to travel again after an extended period of staying home,” said Atlantis Events CEO Rich Campbell. “We also know many people are trying to manage out-of-pocket expenses right now. Allowing people to spread the cost of their vacation over low monthly payments and change their travel plans without penalty provides peace of mind so that they may book their travel worry-free. We want to get people back onboard as easily as possible.”
Starting July 8, 2020, Uplift Pay Monthly will be available through the Atlantis Events Reservations Center by calling (310) 859-8800 and on www.atlantisevents.com later this summer.
“It was both wonderful to celebrate virtually and yet also a tad poignant to have to celebrate Pride virtually last month. As we look forward to traveling together again, I’m so thrilled we can announce our Partnership with Atlantis Events,” said Uplift Vice President - Commercial Rob Borden. “Rich Campbell and his team produce amazing vacations and I have personally enjoyed many Atlantis Events trips. Uplift Pay Monthly is the ideal solution, allowing guests to book the trip they want so that we can all start traveling again when the time is right.”
SOURCE: Atlantis Events press release.
