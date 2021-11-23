Don’t Miss ALG Vacations’ Black Friday Savings
November 23, 2021
Travel advisors have even more reasons to love ALG Vacations this holiday season.
The vacation company is currently running a Black Friday promotion with unbeatable deals for travel advisors to offer their clients. Whether travelers are hoping to snag a last-minute trip or are in search of a winter getaway, ALG Vacations has them covered with destination options around the world.
The company is aiming to take the stress out of one of the biggest shopping days by allowing travelers to shop from home. There’s no better gift to share with a loved one this season than the gift of travel.
Advisors will find promotions of up to $150 off domestic vacations and up to $300 off select Hawaii vacations and international travel. In addition, some hotels are offering up to 67 percent off during this sale.
Popular places this promotion applies to include Cancun, Dominican Republic, Central America and Europe, among others, and it’s applicable for travel through December 15, 2022.
ALG is also helping advisors work smarter by offering a toolkit that includes ready-to-go marketing content to share with clients.
In addition to Black Friday shopping, clients will be interested in supporting their nearby businesses on Small Business Saturday, making it an ideal time for local travel agencies to market their offerings.
Thanksgiving get-togethers oftentimes include discussions of future family and friend vacations, so people will be eyeing up travel deals this week.
ALG offers trip ideas for every type of traveler. The vacation company will take care of your foodie travelers scoping out gourmet dining experiences, your families looking for spacious accommodations and even your wedding couples planning those magical destination weddings.
Click here to learn more about this promotion.
