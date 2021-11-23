Last updated: 05:44 PM ET, Tue November 23 2021

Don’t Miss ALG Vacations’ Black Friday Savings

Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Codie Liermann November 23, 2021

Kids Stay FREE at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
Treat your family to a vacation this holiday season. (photo via ALG Vacations)

Travel advisors have even more reasons to love ALG Vacations this holiday season.

The vacation company is currently running a Black Friday promotion with unbeatable deals for travel advisors to offer their clients. Whether travelers are hoping to snag a last-minute trip or are in search of a winter getaway, ALG Vacations has them covered with destination options around the world.

ADVERTISING

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers

The company is aiming to take the stress out of one of the biggest shopping days by allowing travelers to shop from home. There’s no better gift to share with a loved one this season than the gift of travel.

Advisors will find promotions of up to $150 off domestic vacations and up to $300 off select Hawaii vacations and international travel. In addition, some hotels are offering up to 67 percent off during this sale.

Popular places this promotion applies to include Cancun, Dominican Republic, Central America and Europe, among others, and it’s applicable for travel through December 15, 2022.

ALG is also helping advisors work smarter by offering a toolkit that includes ready-to-go marketing content to share with clients.

In addition to Black Friday shopping, clients will be interested in supporting their nearby businesses on Small Business Saturday, making it an ideal time for local travel agencies to market their offerings.

Thanksgiving get-togethers oftentimes include discussions of future family and friend vacations, so people will be eyeing up travel deals this week.

ALG offers trip ideas for every type of traveler. The vacation company will take care of your foodie travelers scoping out gourmet dining experiences, your families looking for spacious accommodations and even your wedding couples planning those magical destination weddings.

Click here to learn more about this promotion.

For more information on ALG Vacations

For more Vacation Packages News

More by Codie Liermann

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse
Infinity Pool at Zoetry Agua Punta Cana, resort

ALG Takes Home Several Awards at 2021 Travvy Awards Show

ALG Vacations

Travel Advisors Share Why They Love ALG Vacations

Apple Vacations Adds Over 1,000 Destinations to Offerings

ALG Executives Discuss Hyatt Acquisition, 2022 Bookings and More

Advice for Protecting Your Clients From Flight Delays

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS