How Travel Advisors Can Work Smarter Not Harder
Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Codie Liermann February 23, 2022
Recent data is showing that the amount of travel planning is continuing to increase, which means travel advisors are only becoming busier and busier as 2022 goes on. This is surely a welcome change for agents who have suffered through almost two years of the coronavirus pandemic which caused travel businesses to come to a standstill.
Although the busyness is a positive sign, it’s easy to get off track and feel as if you’re being pulled in several different directions, but it’s important for agents to stay organized if they want to be successful.
From client consultations and research to schedule changes and follow-up calls, a travel advisor’s day never really looks exactly the same as it did the day before. Staying organized can help advisors increase their sales, but the key is to work smarter not harder.
One way of doing so is by being intentional about the companies you work with. When it comes to ALG Vacations (ALGV), the vacation company aims to make life easier for travel advisors and their clients. Agents can count on having all the resources they need in one place.
Within ALGV, advisors have six different brands to work with, including Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and United Vacations. All can be found within VAX VacationAccess, the company’s booking engine for all brands.
Travel advisors can create an entire itinerary all in one place, and the components offered go far beyond just airfare and hotel reservations. Travel insurance, ground transportation, tours, excursions, airline seat assignments and more can all be added to itineraries, making it a one-stop-shop experience for advisors.
VAX VacationAccess also houses several tools and resources for agents to utilize such as the latest travel insights, webinars and training programs and information about the various travel companies the brand works with. Agents will also find all the latest deals and promotions to share with their eager clients.
ALGV has even created a reference page for travel advisors to visit to find assistance with understanding the various international COVID travel updates.
To top it off, working with ALGV means having a team of people to contact. From business development managers to dedicated group booking experts and wedding planners, the company ensures travel advisors have 24/7 customer care, so their clients are always taken care of.
With all this and much more, working with ALG Vacations truly means working smarter not harder.
Sponsored Content
For more information on ALG Vacations, Funjet Vacations, Apple Vacations, United Vacations, Southwest Vacations
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS