Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Wed February 23 2022

How Travel Advisors Can Work Smarter Not Harder

Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Codie Liermann February 23, 2022

ALG Vacations: Simple. Solid. Smart.

Recent data is showing that the amount of travel planning is continuing to increase, which means travel advisors are only becoming busier and busier as 2022 goes on. This is surely a welcome change for agents who have suffered through almost two years of the coronavirus pandemic which caused travel businesses to come to a standstill.

Although the busyness is a positive sign, it’s easy to get off track and feel as if you’re being pulled in several different directions, but it’s important for agents to stay organized if they want to be successful.

ADVERTISING

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers

From client consultations and research to schedule changes and follow-up calls, a travel advisor’s day never really looks exactly the same as it did the day before. Staying organized can help advisors increase their sales, but the key is to work smarter not harder.

One way of doing so is by being intentional about the companies you work with. When it comes to ALG Vacations (ALGV), the vacation company aims to make life easier for travel advisors and their clients. Agents can count on having all the resources they need in one place.

Within ALGV, advisors have six different brands to work with, including Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and United Vacations. All can be found within VAX VacationAccess, the company’s booking engine for all brands.

VAX VacationAccess travel agent login screen
VAX VacationAccess travel agent login screen. (screenshot by Patrick Clarke)

Travel advisors can create an entire itinerary all in one place, and the components offered go far beyond just airfare and hotel reservations. Travel insurance, ground transportation, tours, excursions, airline seat assignments and more can all be added to itineraries, making it a one-stop-shop experience for advisors.

VAX VacationAccess also houses several tools and resources for agents to utilize such as the latest travel insights, webinars and training programs and information about the various travel companies the brand works with. Agents will also find all the latest deals and promotions to share with their eager clients.

ALGV has even created a reference page for travel advisors to visit to find assistance with understanding the various international COVID travel updates.

Summer vacation planning with a travel agent.
Keeping clients up-to-date on changing protocols. (photo courtesy dima_sidelnikov/iStock / Getty Images Plus)

To top it off, working with ALGV means having a team of people to contact. From business development managers to dedicated group booking experts and wedding planners, the company ensures travel advisors have 24/7 customer care, so their clients are always taken care of.

With all this and much more, working with ALG Vacations truly means working smarter not harder.

For more information on ALG Vacations, Funjet Vacations, Apple Vacations, United Vacations, Southwest Vacations

For more Vacation Packages News

More by Codie Liermann

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse
Travel planning on the computer

Travel Advisors Can Increase Efficiency With These Tools and...

ALG Vacations

gallery icon JetBlue Vacations Offering 10 Deals During End of Year Sale

Why Travel Advisors Can Count on ALG Vacations

Don’t Miss ALG Vacations’ Black Friday Savings

ALG Takes Home Several Awards at 2021 Travvy Awards Show

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS