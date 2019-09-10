TI Offers ‘Fall For Dominican Republic’ Vacation Packages
WHY IT RATES: Travel agents can save clients even more money when they book a trip to the Dominican Republic with Travel Impressions. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Savings up to an additional $600* on already reduced rates can help travel agents motivate clients to Fall for Dominican Republic when booking through Travel Impressions. Available at multiple resorts throughout the destination, to qualify, bookings must be received by September 26, 2019, for travel through April 30, 2020.
Dominican Republic is an ideal destination for sun-and-sand vacations, with clients’ choice of diverse landscapes, gourmet culinary options, thrilling excursions and luxury amenities that won’t break the bank.
With easy accessibility via convenient Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights, as well as scheduled air from all major gateways, Dominican Republic caters to all types of travelers.
Clients can take advantage of the sale at the following properties across Dominican Republic:
Cap Cana
—Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa
—TRS Cap Cana Hotel
La Romana
—Be Live Collection Canoa
—Casa de Campo Resort & Villas
—Catalonia Gran Dominicus
—Catalonia Royal La Romana
—Dreams Dominicus La Romana
Puerto Plata
—Be Live Collection Grand Marien
—BlueBay Villas Doradas
—Cofresi Palm Beach & Spa Resort
—Gran Ventana Beach Resort
—Iberostar Costa Dorado
—Lifestyle Tropical Beach Resort & Spa
—Presidential Suites Cabarete
—Senator Puerto Plata Spa Resort
—Sunscape Puerto Plata Dominican Republic
—VH Atmosphere
Punta Cana
—Be Live Collection Punta Cana Adults Only
—Barceló Bavaro Beach
—Barceló Bavaro Palace
—Be Live Collection Punta Cana
—Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa
—Catalonia Bavaro Beach, Golf & Casino Resort
—Catalonia Royal Bavaro
—CHIC Punta Cana
—Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana
—Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa
—Fantasía Bahía Príncipe Punta Cana
—Luxury Bahía Príncipe Ambar
—Grand Bahía Príncipe Aquamarine
—Grand Bahía Príncipe Bávaro
—Luxury Bahía Príncipe Esmeralda
—Grand Bahía Príncipe Punta Cana
—Grand Bahía Príncipe Turquesa
—Grand Palladium Bavaro Suites Resort & Spa
—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
—Iberostar Dominicana
—Iberostar Grand Bávaro
—Iberostar Punta Cana
—Iberostar Selection Bávaro
—Majestic Colonial Punta Cana
—Majestic Elegance Punta Cana
—Majestic Mirage Punta Cana
—Now Larimar Punta Cana
—Now Onyx Punta Cana
—Ocean Blue & Sand
—Ocean El Faro
—Presidential Suite by Lifestyle
—Riu Bambu
—Riu Naiboa
—Riu Palace Bavaro
—Riu Palace Macao
—Riu Palace Punta Cana
—Riu Republica
—Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Casino
—Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana
—Sensatori Resort Punta Cana
—Grand Sirenis Punta Cana Resort Casino & Aquagames
—The Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana
—TRS Turquesa Hotel
—VIK Arena Blanca & Cayena Beach
—Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana
* Instant savings of up to $300 for stays through December 31, 2019, or up to $600 for stays January 1 – March 30, 2020.
For more information, visit www.travimp.com/FallforDR.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
