Travel Impressions Offers Exclusive Room Upgrades at Blue Diamond Resorts

Vacation Packages Travel Impressions August 01, 2019

swim-up suite at Royalton Bavaro, Punta Cana
PHOTO: Swim-up suite at Royalton Bavaro, Punta Cana. (Photo © 2018 Blue Diamond Resorts)

WHY IT RATES: Travel agents can now offer clients exclusive upgrades at various Blue Diamond Resorts. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor

Throughout August 2019, Travel Impressions has partnered with Blue Diamond Resorts as its Supplier of the Month to offer exclusive complimentary room upgrades at participating resorts in Mexico, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and the Caribbean. To qualify, bookings must be received August 1 - 31 with travel completed by December 23, 2020.

Delivering high-quality vacation experiences in tropical beachfront settings, Blue Diamond Resorts’ diverse portfolio caters to a range of vacation interests from adult-only elegant and sophisticated to fun-filled friends and family holidays.

Clients can receive exclusive room upgrades at the following participating properties throughout the Caribbean:

Antigua

Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa: Luxury Junior Suite to Luxury Junior Suite Bay View

Saint Lucia

Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa: Luxury Junior Suite to Luxury Junior Suite Ocean View

Additionally, clients can also receive exclusive complimentary room upgrades at the following properties throughout Mexico and Latin America:

Cancun, Mexico

Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun: Luxury Junior Suite to Luxury Suite Terrace Jacuzzi

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun: Junior Suite to Junior Suite Swim Out

Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa: Luxury Junior Suite to Luxury Suite Terrace Jacuzzi

Royalton Suites Cancun Resort & Spa: Luxury Junior Suite to Luxury Junior Suite Ocean View

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay: Luxury Junior Suite to Luxury Junior Suite Ocean View

Royalton White Sands Montego Bay: Luxury Room to Luxury Ocean View

Negril, Jamaica

Hideaway at Royalton Negril: Luxury Junior Suite Ocean View to Luxury Junior Suite Swim Out

Royalton Negril Resort & Spa: Luxury Junior Suite to Luxury Junior Suite Ocean View

Papagayo, Costa Rica

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica: Junior Suite to Junior Suite Ocean View

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Chic Punta Cana: Luxury Room to Luxury Junior Suite

Grand Memories Punta Cana: Deluxe Room to Deluxe Family Suite or Premium Room to Premium Room with Jacuzzi

Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa: Luxury Junior Suite to a Luxury Junior Suite Swim Out

Agents will earn 500 LoyalTI First Bonus Points for FIT bookings to all Blue Diamond properties during the promotional period.

For added convenience and cost savings, Travel Impressions offers Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights to Punta Cana, Montego Bay, Cancun and Costa Rica from a variety of popular gateways in addition to scheduled service from all U.S. departure points.

Visit www.travimp.com/SupplieroftheMonth for more information or to view the full terms and conditions for the promotion.

SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.

