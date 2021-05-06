ALG Vacations Blog | May 06, 2021 10:43 AM ET
ALG Vacations Celebrates Travel Advisor Awareness Month
ALG Vacations is celebrating Travel Advisor Awareness Month in a big way. What used to be a day celebration, ALGV has extended into a month – 2021 is the year of the travel advisor after all.
The vacation company has created the first-ever YOLO Giveaway, in which seven agents will be awarded the trip of a lifetime, including airfare, to some of the coolest places on the planet. One of the trips is a ten-night vacation to three Hawaiian islands, and the other is a group mansion vacation in the Caribbean. Click here to learn more.
ALGV is also providing travel advisors with additional tools and resources to help their businesses continue to grow. Coming soon is a marketing kit to help clients choose to book with a travel advisor, along with multiple 30-second videos on ALGV’s policies for agents to share on social media.
More executive webinars, Know. Grow. GO! Sessions, giveaways, incentives and technology are also coming to help travel advisors do the best at what they love to do.
Please click here to learn more.
