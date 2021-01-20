Aurora Expeditions Blog | January 20, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Antarctica vs the Arctic: 5 Things You Need To Know
When people plan their trip to the polar regions, they’re often surprised to discover how different Antarctica and the Arctic are. Small ship polar expedition specialists Aurora Expeditions share some of the major differences to keep in mind when helping your clients plan for a polar expedition.
Polar Opposites
Antarctica and the Arctic are opposites in many ways. Apart from occupying opposite ends of the earth, the Arctic is an ocean surrounded by continents, including Iceland, Denmark (Greenland), Norway (Svalbard), Finland, Sweden, Canada, Russia and the U.S (Alaska). Antarctica is a continent surrounded by ocean.
The Arctic Ocean is surrounded by land. The North Pole is located at sea level in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, while the South Pole is in the middle of the Antarctic continent at an altitude of 9,300ft (2835m). Antarctica is an ice-covered continent, isolated from the rest of the world by the Southern Ocean, which surrounds it like a moat.
Penguins or Polar Bears?
Penguin-lovers won’t find penguins in the Arctic – they need to go south to Antarctica! Seven of the world’s eighteen penguin species live in Antarctica. They nest in large colonies, either on the ice or on little piles of stones.
Polar bears live in the Arctic, but not Antarctica. You can find polar bears across the Arctic from the U.S. (Alaska) and Canada to Russia, Greenland, and Norway (Svalbard). Polar bear sightings are by no means guaranteed, but the excitement of trying to spot one is a memorable highlight of any Arctic voyage.
Very Cold? Or Very, Very Cold?
Antarctica and the Arctic are both cold, but Antarctica is very, very cold. Fortunately for Arctic and Antarctic travelers, all polar expeditions take place during the summer months, when the weather in the Arctic and Antarctica is quite mild!
Summer temperatures in the Arctic usually range between -3°C (26.6°F) and 10°C (50° F) but can be as warm as 20°C (68° F) in some regions. On the Antarctic Peninsula, the annual average is around -10°C (14°F), with summer maximums around 10°C (50°F), although they can reach 18°C (64°F).
Flowers or Ice Crystals?
The Arctic landscape is diverse – with scenery such as striking landscapes, spectacular icebergs and colorful flowers and berries that bloom across the Arctic tundra.
The Antarctic landscape is quite different. Antarctic travelers are immersed in an otherworldly landscape of ice, where snow-capped summits soar skyward and glaciers tumble down as you sail across ice-speckled seas.
Ancient Cultures or Modern History
The Arctic is a fantastic destination for cultural travelers. Humans have lived in the Arctic for thousands of years and still do. For many visitors to the Arctic, encounters with indigenous communities and their traditional cultures are a highlight.
Antarctica has a short but fascinating human history. There is no indigenous or permanent human population, and Antarctica was first visited by humans in 1820. History enthusiasts will love exploring old whaling stations and historical huts. Some lucky travelers may visit a scientific station or the historic Port Lockroy, home to the only post office in Antarctica!
We hope this has helped you understand some of the major differences between Antarctica and the Arctic. To learn more about expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctica with Aurora Expeditions, visit Aurora-Expeditions.com.
