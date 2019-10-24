Velas Resorts Blog | October 24, 2019 6:15 PM ET
Celebrate Day of the Dead With Velas Resorts
Soon people throughout Mexico will be participating in Day of the Dead celebrations, remembering and honoring friends and family members who have passed away.
Velas Resorts is no exception, and guests visiting these properties in Mexico can take part in Dia de Los Muertos traditions between October 31 and November 4.
Visitors to the resorts in Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit and Riviera Maya will experience ofrendas, traditional recipes, tasting menus, special décor and more.
Grand Velas Los Cabos will have a special five-course menu with tamales, mole, candied pumpkins and buñuelos at Frida, the Mexican restaurant on property.
Grand Velas Riviera Maya will have an “Altar de Muertos” dedicated to Frida Khalo, one of Mexico's greatest artists, and her lover Diego Rivera.
Other resorts will have special contests with staff from different departments dressing up allowing guests to vote on their favorites. The properties will be decorated with traditional décor, and guests will be able to learn all about this important Mexican holiday.
